Telangana: Housewife commits suicide by touching live wires

Nizamabad: In a tragic incident, a woman committed suicide by touching live wires. She took this extreme step after heated arguments with her husband.

As per the details of the case, the woman who is identified as Arsapalli Lakshmi, aged 45 years was the resident of the Nizamabad District.

On Thursday morning, after quarrelling with husband, the woman decided to end her life. She rushed to the transformer located on the outskirt of Jakora village of Varni mandal, Nizamabad.

After reaching the spot, she committed suicide by touching the live wires.

Police started investigation.