Telangana: Housing minister reviews 2 BHK projects

The minister stated that the Telangana government has spent Rs 11,614.95 crore for the construction of double-bedroom houses.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th November 2022 2:09 pm IST
TRS leader and state minister fro R&B Vemula Prashant Reddy (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana housing minister V Prashant Reddy on Wednesday asked officials to expedite the work regarding 2 BHK projects across the state.

Reddy further asked officials to complete the verification process for the beneficiaries, which would help finalise the allocation of flats. He reminded the officials that it is the chief minister’s dream to allocate houses to the poor. The minister further stated that the Telangana government has spent Rs 11,614.95 crore for the construction of double-bedroom houses.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said, “1,29,528 houses were already completed, construction of the remaining 58,350 houses is in the final stages.”

Works related to 40,651 double-bedroom houses were under different stages of construction. The Telangana government under the double-bedroom housing program sanctioned the construction of 2,91,057 houses with an estimated cost of Rs.19,328.32 crores. Out of these, tenders were finalised for the construction of 2,28,529 houses.

