Telangana rains: IMD issues yellow warning to 14 districts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for 14 districts of Telangana. These districts will receive heavy to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next 48 hours.

Yellow warning districts

The yellow warning districts are Mahbubnagar, Joglamaba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagar Kurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudam, Mulugu, J Bhupalpally, Warangal, Narayanpet, Medak, and Vikarabad.

Earlier today the IMD director Nagarathna also said that light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few districts of Telangana in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The yellow warning indicates severely bad weather spanning several days. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Hyderabad Weather

Whereas in Hyderabad after days of dry weather, the city is likely to witness light rainfall for the next two days. According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society, Hyderabad may witness 2.5 mm to 15.6 mm rainfall on Friday. On Saturday, the city may receive 2.5 mm rainfall.

The minimum and maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be in the range of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius and 30 to 32 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the city has started witnessing winter as the temperature is dipping day by day.