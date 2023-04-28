Telangana: IELTS, NCLEX training to nurses, paramedics for jobs overseas

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), is set to provide International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) training program to facilitate overseas job placements for nursing and paramedical staff in countries like USA, UK and Canada.

TOMCOM, a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories is set to conduct the training starting from May 2023.

“There is a large demand for qualified nurses and other healthcare workers in many developed countries, especially among the English-speaking countries. TOMCOM is partnering with government as well as private registered agencies to provide training and language skills thereby facilitating overseas job placements to qualified candidates through safe and legal channels of migration,” said a press release on Friday.

Since limited seats are available, interested nursing and paramedical staff are requested to contact TOMCOM Training Manager at 7901290580, 9502894238 or register with TOMCOM App.

For more details, please the official website of TOMCOM.