Telangana: IIT-H to set up an incubation center for businesswomen

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) director Professor BS Murty on Thursday, announce that the Sarvodaya Women Entrepreneurs Cottage Industry in Gongulur village of the state will be supported by the institute.

IIT-H hopes to help in the upliftment of women entrepreneurs by allocating space for an incubation centre at IIT-H’s Research and Incubation Park.

The Director said that they will send Chemistry and Chemical Engineering students to the cottage industry to work on enhancing the formulae that the Cottage Industry Women are developing for soaps and other items.

He also stated that IIT students will assist women entrepreneurs in marketing their products by establishing an e-platform and mobile app.

In the meantime, the Director also approached the Sarvodaya Foundation for assistance in establishing a cottage industry in the villages of Kandi and Mamidipally.