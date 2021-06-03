Telangana: IMD issues orange alert; thunderstorms likely in next 5 days

Hyderabad: Telangana to likely witness thunderstorm with gusty winds for the next five days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) ‘s forecast.

Various places in the state have already been receiving rainfalls on Wednesday night and is likely to continue in central and southwest districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad.

Light to moderate rains are also expected at many places across the State over the next four days. Widespread rains were recorded in Telangana between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with a few places receiving heavy rainfall, including Asifabad, Bhuvanagiri, Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts.

Birkoor in Kamareddy district recorded the highest rainfall in the State at 99 mm. In the GHMC limits, the highest rainfall recorded was 45.3 mm at Qutubullapur. The maximum temperature is expected to remain below 40 degree Celsius across many parts of the State and the minimum temperature around 23 to 26 degree Celsius.

The forecast for monsoon includes normal rainfall well distributed over most parts of the state during the period from June to September. The rainfall during June is likely to be from normal to above normal and well distributed. Overall, the southwest monsoon rainfall across the country is most likely to be normal i.e. 96 percent to 104 percent of the long period average