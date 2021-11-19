Telangana: IMD issues rain warning for Hyderabad and 15 districts

Hyderabad: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 15 districts of Telangana as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning continues to lash the state.

Yellow warning districts

The yellow warning districts are Khammam, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Suryapet, M Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad.

A low-pressure area is located over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal will produce widespread rain with localized thunderstorms across the Southern peninsula through this weekend.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, the IMD has issued a yellow warning to the state. The yellow warning indicates severely bad weather spanning several days. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS)

According to a notification issued by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), today light to moderate rain with thundershowers are expected at a few places and heavy rain is expected at isolated places.

In Telangana, light to moderate rain with thundershowers are expected at a few places and heavy rain is expected at isolated places for today and tomorrow.

Whereas in Hyderabad light to moderate rain with thundershowers are expected at few places for today and tomorrow.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures in the state are expected to be in the range of 20 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be in the range of 21 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.