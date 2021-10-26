Telangana implementing three I formula: KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana is implementing three I’s programs: Innovation – Infrastructure – Inclusive growth. “Only by implementing these three I’s the country could be transformed into a new Bharat,” the Minister said.

Speaking at the TRS plenary session, the Working President of the party and the IT Minister KTR presented reform resolutions on electricity, IT, and industrial development. He described Google as the “heart of the state” and Amazon as its “significant organ”.

KTR said that the Chief Minister KCR had brought wide scale reforms to ensure the fruits of the development and welfare schemes are reaching the public without hindrance.

The Telangana government is particularly working to ensure the progress and welfare of the backward classes, Dalit and the minorities.

“The state government is taking strict measures to prevent corruption. The state has entered into a golden era. Poor people are benefiting from Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes,” KTR said.