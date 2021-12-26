Telangana imposes ban on rallies, public meetings until Jan 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday announced that all rallies and public meetings have been prohibited until January 2, 2022.

Following the order of the state’s high court, the government has tightened curbs to tackle the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

Events that involve congregation, will be given permission after ensuring that all COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing and temperature scanning at entry, are being followed.

The public has been directed to wear their masks in public spaces, failing which fines will be imposed.

Telangana had recorded 38 cases of Omicron variant, until Friday, and about 10 percent of total Omicron cases in India have been recorded from the state. So far no patient has recovered or tested negative for the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state.

Earlier on Friday Telangana health minister T Harish Rao, warned people not to be complacent only because reports suggest that COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant may be less severe. He said the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and a section of our population has to complete the vaccination course.

Omicron, festivals and India

Amid growing concern over the spread of Omicron cases, many states imposed restrictions. Some states have even imposed night curfews.

As per a bulletin released by the Ministry of health and family welfare, India reported 358 cases of Omicron variant so far.

Of the 358 cases, 183 were analyzed and it was found that 87 of them were fully vaccinated with three having received booster doses and 121 had travel history to foreign countries, the government said on Friday.

The states of Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, imposed a night curfew and increased restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Haryana has not only imposed a night curfew from 11 pm till 5 am but also banned the gathering of more than 200 people at public places. From January 1, people who are not fully vaccinated will be barred from public places.

Gujarat has implemented night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh, between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

UP government has not only imposed a night curfew but also put a cap on the number of guests in the wedding, limiting them to no more than 200 people.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.