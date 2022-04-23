Telangana improves to category one in eliminating Malaria

Hyderabad: The state of Telangana was lauded for its efforts to eliminate malaria in the past six years between 2015 and 2021, as part of the National Framework for Malaria Elimination in India (NFMEI) initiative of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi.

The Director General of Health Services (DGHS), MOHFW, has said that Telangana, which had Category-2 classification in malaria elimination has now been upgraded and classified as Category-1.

Telangana state health minister Harish Rao tweeted on Saturday, saying that due to the rural development and urban development programs undertaken under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sanitation has increased and malaria has come down. “In the same spirit, we will soon work to make Telangana a Malaria Free State (Category Zero),” he said.

మలేరియా నియంత్రణలో తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం చేస్తున్న కృషికి మరోసారి దేశవ్యాప్త గుర్తింపు లభించింది.రాష్ట్రంలో గత ఆరేండ్లలో (2015-2021) మలేరియా కేసులు గణనీయంగా తగ్గి, రాష్ట్రం ప్రీ ఎలిమినేషన్ దశ( కేటగిరి 2) నుండి ఎలిమినేషన్ దశ (కేటగిరి 1) కు చేరుకుందని కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం ప్రకటించింది.

“The Center has extended an invitation to attend the event to be held in Delhi on the 25th of this month on the occasion of World Malaria Day to receive the honor,” he said.

Category-2 states are those which are in malarial pre-elimination phase with an Annual Parasite Incidence (API) of less than 1 case per 1000 population at risk but some of their districts are reporting an API of 1 case per 1000 population at risk and above. The category-1 are states that have reached malaria elimination phase including their districts reporting an API of less than 1 case per 1000 population at risk.

Ten other states- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have also been moved to category 1.