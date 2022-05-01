Telangana: only 16 police stations for women in the state

Hyderabad: Telangana has only 16 police stations dedicated to serving and addressing women’s issues.

According to the Data on Police Organizations (DoPO) released by the Union Home Ministry’s Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), there is only one woman police officer for every 3,940 women in the state, which is significantly lower than the national average of one woman police officer for every 3,038 women.

Telangana ranks fourth in the South, behind Tamil Nadu (202), Karnataka (36), and Andhra Pradesh (18), but ahead of Kerala (14). Tamil Nadu has the most women stations in the country, with 202. There isn’t a single female police station in Delhi.