Telangana increases performance incentives of ASHA workers

Hyderabad: The state government has enhanced the performance incentives of all Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers who are placed under the administration of the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare by 30 percent.

According to the latest Government order, the performance incentive has been increased to Rs 9,750 as opposed to the current incentive of Rs 7,500 for all the ASHAs who are recognised by who work under the CH&FW and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Telangana.

“The new incentive amount will come into effect from June 1, 2022. ASHAs engaged with the prior permission of the Government, are eligible to claim the raised incentives,” said Secretary, Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, Telangana, SAM Rizvi.