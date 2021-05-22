Telangana intensifies policing to enforce lockdown

Hyderabad: In an effort to curb the COVID spread, the Telangana police have intensified measures to enforce lockdown across the state.

On Saturday, the city police were seen stopping and checking for the papers and permits of vehicles plying after 10 a.m. Only those vehicles with valid permission are allowed on the roads.

Vehicles beyond relaxation hours and without permission papers are being seized.

DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior police officials conducted surprise checks at police checkposts in different parts of the city.

Even in the districts, police swung into action to ensure that people stay off the roads during the curfew hours.

The intensive policing came following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s call for aggressive monitoring of the lockdown between 6 am and 10 am.

The state has extended the lockdown till May 30. Initially, a 10-day lockdown was imposed from May 12 but the government later decided to retain it till the end of the month.