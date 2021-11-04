Telangana Inter first year results expected soon

Hyderabad: Telangana Inter first year results are expected to be released soon as the evaluation process which will begin on November 6 is likely to be concluded in 20 days.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) has decided to conduct a spot evaluation of the answer scripts. It will be conducted in two spells. The first spell will begin on November 6 whereas the second on November 8, Telangana Today reported.

As per an official of BIE, Telangana inter first year results will be declared in 20 days from the date of commencement of the evaluation. The results will be made available on TSBIE official website (click here).

TSBIE conducted the examination from October 25 to November 3. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held in the month of March. However, due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the students were promoted to the second year. They were informed that the examination will be conducted once the situation becomes normal.

For the examination, 4,59,240 students belonging to the general and vocational categories had registered.

Meanwhile, TSBIE has extended the last date for admission into inter first year till November 12.

The TSBIE in its orders released on Monday said that it has decided to extend the last date for admissions after receiving the request from Telangana Private Junior College Managements Association.

Students can now take admissions into inter first years in government, private aided, private unaided, minority welfare, KGBV, TS Residential, TS Model, TS BC Welfare, TS Social Welfare Residential, TS Residential and other colleges till November 12.