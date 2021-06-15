Telangana Inter online classes to begin on July 1

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board Of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is preparing to start the online classes on July 1. The state education minister Sabita Indira Reddy has given the guidelines to the education department officials in this regard.

Earlier, the BIE had planned to begin the online classes on June 1. However, in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had postponed the decision to start the classes on June 1.

According to Syed Omer Jaleel, the Secretary of BIE, lecturers of the government junior colleges have been instructed to report to their duties this week. He said that the online classes will be conducted based on a 70 percent syllabus. He also said that the classes will be made available through TSAT and Doordarshan.