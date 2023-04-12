Telangana inter results 2023 to be declared in May

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is all set to declare the inter results 2023 in the second or third week of May. The inter exams for the year 2023 were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. The evaluation process of the answer scripts has already started at 15 different camps across the state and is likely to be completed by April 20, 2023.

A total of 9,47,699 candidates including 4,82,677 first-year and 4,65,022 second-year intermediate students appeared for the examination. Those who fail to clear the exam can appear in advanced supplementary exams that will be conducted in the last week of May 2023.

TSBIE had proposed an on-screen digital evaluation of answer scripts but later dropped the plan and continued with the conventional way of evaluation. The decision was taken after considering various factors.

Once declared, the Telangana inter results 2023 will be available on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (click here). Candidates can check their results by entering their roll number and other required details.