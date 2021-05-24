Telangana: Inter second-year exams likely to be conducted

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is likely to conduct the intermediate board exams for the second-year students which was postponed due to the spike in the COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier it was announced that inter-first year students will be promoted to second year without exams and the second year exams will be postponed.

As per the reports published by Times of India, the state government is likely to go ahead with the inter exams in tune with the Central Board of Secondary Education’s plan.

A high-level meeting was held on Sunday by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to discuss how to conduct CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses.

I thank all the Hon'ble Chief Ministers, Education Ministers, and officers associated with the world's largest education system for participating in the high-level meeting chaired by Hon'ble Minister of Defence Shri @rajnathsingh Ji. pic.twitter.com/i4e8p5lH90 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

As per the media reports, the majority of states/UTs are in favour of conducting the CBSE class 12 board examination and its date and the format to be announced by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on May 30.

“Almost all states batted for holding exams but with precautions of vaccination for students and staff. In Telangana, we will go ahead without changing the existing pattern. The examination time will be reduced to 90 minutes. The possibility of conducting the exam from mid-July to September was discussed,” said Omar Jaleel, secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education who attended the meeting.

All the participants have been asked to submit their proposals in writing to the Union HRD ministry by May 25.