Telangana: Inter second year online classes postponed

Hyderabad: Inter second year online classes that were scheduled to be started on 17th August 2020 have been postponed

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) informed that the inauguration of the classes by P. Sabitha Indira Reddy, Education Minister has been postponed due to heavy rainfall. The new date will be notified soon.

Earlier, the department has decided to start online classes for inter second year students as the government has not yet given permission for the conventional classes due to coronavirus pandemic. It was stated that the classes will be made available through Doordarshan (DD)-Yadagiri and online platforms.

Digital content

The board had started developing digital content of the syllabus after the government declared nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, giving the details, Omar Jaleel, Secretary of TSBIE said that the board has already developed the digital content of 40 percent of the syllabus. It will be made available on DD-Yadagiri, T-SAT and YouTube Channel, he added.

Student Service Center

Students who do not have access to television, smartphone and internet can approach student service centers for an alternate arrangement. BIE will designate 405 government colleges as Student Service Center for this purpose.

Inter syllabus

The board has also submitted a suggestion to the government for the reduction of inter syllabus. After getting a nod from the government, the board will ask experts to parts of the syllabus that can be removed for the current academic year.

This special arrangement is being made to reduce the burden on students who have lost a few months of the academic year due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Inter second year classes

Till now, the government has not taken any decision on the commencement of the conventional classes as the state is reporting hundreds of coronavirus cases daily.