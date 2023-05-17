Telangana inter supplementary exam fee last date extended

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Tuesday taken a considerate step by extending the last date for payment of the inter supplementary exam fee. This move ensures that students have ample time to complete the necessary procedures and make the required payment. The new deadline for fee payment is May 19, 2023.

To facilitate a smooth fee payment process, TS BIE has allowed junior colleges across Telangana to remit the exam fee amount digitally by using internet banking facility provided on the website of TS BIE. The colleges are required to remit the fee on or before May 19.

Apart from extending the last date for inter supplementary exam fee, the board has also extended the due date for payment of fees for recounting and scanned photocopy-cum-re-verification of inter exam answer scripts. Students now have until May 17 to complete the necessary fee payment procedures for these services.

Recently, TS BIE has released inter 1st and 2nd year results. According to official data, a total of 948,153 students appeared for the examination at 1,473 centers. Among them, 482,675 were first-year students, while 465,478 were second-year students.

A total of 297741 candidates cleared the first year exam whereas, 295550 students were successful in second year exam.

Notably, girl students have once again outperformed their boys. As per the official announcement, 68.68 percent of girls have cleared the Inter 1st year results, while only 54.66 percent of boys could make it. Similarly, 71.57 percent of girls and 55.60 percent of boys cleared the Inter 2nd year results.