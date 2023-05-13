Telangana: Intermediate admissions from May 15; classes from June 1

Hyderabad: The process of admissions into various intermediate colleges will begin on May 15 while the classes are scheduled to commence on June 1.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday notified that admissions are to be completed by June 30.

The board has further directed the principals of all junior colleges to make provisional admissions on the basis of the internet marks memos.

According to the board officials, admission will be confirmed after submission of the original SSC pass certificate and transfer certificate issued by the school authorities.

Management of the institutions has been asked to display prominently the number of sections sanctioned by the Board for the academic year 2023-24 and the number of seats filled and vacant seats in each section during the period of admissions.

Additionally, the colleges have been asked to update the information on a daily basis.