Telangana Intermediate Board extends last date for admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday extended the last for the admissions of Intermediate first-year courses for the academic year 2020-2021 up to November 30.

The board extended the last date of admission to provide more time for the students who passed the tenth standard examination, across boards.

As per the reports, the TSBIE said that all Government/Private Aided/Private Un-aided/Co-operative/TS Residential/TS Social Welfare Residential/TS Tribal Welfare Residential/TS Model Schools/KGBVs/Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year intermediate course can carry out first-year admissions till the extended date.