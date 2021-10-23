Telangana intermediate board to provide psychological guidance

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has engaged the services of seven well-known psychologists to counsel 1st year intermediate students in dispelling their fears regarding exams to be held from 25 October.

The TSBIE Secretary Syed Umar Jalil released the telephone numbers of the psychologists for student’s perusal. The students can contact them to seek their guidance and counseling regarding their examinations. The services rendered by the counsellors will be free for the students in question.

The psychologists engaged by TSBIE to counsel the students are Dr. Anita, Dr. Mazhar Ali, Ranjani Tenali, P Jawaharlal Nehru, Sri Latha, Shailaja Pushpapati, and Anupama Gautam Devi.

More information can be obtained in this regard from the TSBIE website.