Telangana intermediate exams likely to be held as per schedule

Hyderabad: The secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TS BIE) Syed Omer Jaleel said that intermediate exams will be conducted as per the schedule. He also said that preparations are going on for conducting examinations and hall tickets have been issued. The first year exams will start on May 1 whereas, the second year will begin on the next day.

Although, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the board faced some difficulties, it managed to complete all the preparations for the examinations.

When asked about the possibility of promoting students without conducting examinations, he said that the government can only decide about it. However, the board is ready to conduct the exams, he added.

Giving further details, he said that 400 examination centers have been added to the existing 1771 centers in the states to conduct examinations for 8.5 lakh students of the first and second year.

The Secretary said due to the continuous rise in the covid-19 cases in the State, TSBIE has postponed the intermediate practical examinations and they will be conducted after the theory examinations. The board also informed that exams for the two subjects, Ethics & Human Values and Environmental Education for the first year will be held in assignment work from home format.