Telangana: Intermediate exams to be conducted by April end

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) is likely to hold the first and second year board exams from the last week of April 2021.

“Junior colleges are reopening from February 1, 2021. After two months of classes, the plan is to hold inter exams from the last week of April till mid-May. Before the theory exams, practical exams will be held, we will announce the schedules for both theory and practical exams,” a BIE official told Telangana Today.

There will be no change in the examination pattern. The exams will cover 70 percent of the syllabus. The remaining syllabus will be imparted through assignments and projects.

However, the good news is that student will have more choice to attempt from.

“For instance, students might have to attempt three out of seven questions instead of three out of five,” stated the official.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak, audiovisual lectures through Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels will continue to telecast at suitable revised timings till March 31, 2021.

In the guidelines issued by the state government on Tuesday, Junior colleges in Telangana will be held in two shifts from February 1.

All colleges having the strength of students below 300 and having sufficient accommodation shall be permitted to run from 9.30 am to 4 pm.

Colleges having strength above 300 will be run in two shifts namely morning shift from 8.30 AM to 12.30 pm and afternoon shift from 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

TS BIE will soon announce schedules for the exam fee, theory and practical exam.