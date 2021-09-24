Telangana Intermediate first year exam 2020-21 schedule released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday released the schedule for the Intermediate first year students of the academic year 2020-2021; for students who are now studying in intermediate second year.

The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2021 in the Telangana will be held from October 25, 2021 to November 2, 2021. Examinations will be conducted in morning session from 9 am to 12 noon.

Tentative time table for Intermediate Public Examinations IPE – 2021 for regular first year students of the academic year 2020-21

The dates announced are applicable to Intermediate first year vocational course examinations also. However, the vocational courses time-table will be issued separately and vocational practical schedule shall be announced later.

Following methodology is hereby followed for conducting the exams:

Examinations will be conducted as per earlier announced 70 per cent syllabus only.

Only vaccinated personnel will be preferred while appointing for the conduct of the examinations.

All COVID protocols will be followed at every examination centre. Sanitization of benches, duel desks, doors, windows and knobs etc will be done before and after for every exam. Temperature will be checked by thermal screeners. Wearing masks will be made mandatory for everybody who is in the premises of examination centre (students and staff).

One or two Isolation rooms will be arranged in every examination centre for allotting the students suffering from the suspected symptoms.

ANM/ staff nurse will be appointed in the centre throughout the examination days.

Physical & social distancing and the protocols of COVID pandemic shall be followed in every examination centre.

Due to the prevailing conditions of COVID pandemic, Telangana government on April 15, 2021, announced for promoting all the first year students to second year without conducting the public examinations. It was also informed that examinations will be held whenever situations becomes possible at a future date and the schedule will be announced with at least 15 days notice for the exams.