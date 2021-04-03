Telangana: Intermediate practical exams postponed due to Covid-19

Hyderabad: Amid the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday announced the postponement of intermediate practical examinations.

The intermediate board clarified that the postponed examinations will be conducted after the theory examination i.e., from May 29 to June 7, 2021.

TSBIE commissioner and secretary, Syed Omer Jaleel said in a release, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the practical examinations for general and vocational courses scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 20 have been postponed and will be conducted after the theory examinations.”

Further details of the practical examinations i.e., downloading of hall tickets, batches and batch-wise actual time table will be informed in due course.

The theory exams will be held between May 1 and May 20 for inter first and second-year students.

Exams of two subjects, Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education for the intermediate first year, will be held in ‘assignment work from home’ format instead of physical examinations, the Board of Intermediate education (TSBIE) announced earlier.

Every year, exams are conducted in first week of March. However, due to the covid-19 pandemic exams have been postponed by about two months.