Telangana intermediate results to be released next month

Hyderabad: Telangana intermediate results will be released in the second week of June. It was announced by the Special Chief Secretary for Higher Education Chitra Ramachandran.

Evaluation centers

Giving further details, she said that elaborate arrangements were made at 33 evaluation centers.

At the center, COVID-19 guidelines followed and lecturers were provided transportation facility, she added.

Geography, modern language exams

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced that geography and modern language exams of the Intermediate Second Year will be conducted on 3rd June.

The board said the exam will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the same centres mentioned earlier. Students are asked to attend the examination at their respective centres with the same hall tickets.

Lockdown

It may be mentioned that the geography paper II and modern language paper II could not be held on 23rd March due to the imposition of the lockdown.

