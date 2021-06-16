Telangana intermediate results to be announced next week

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 16th June 2021 11:11 am IST

Hyderabad: Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has said that Telangana intermediate results will be announced next week.

He also said that intermediate second year classes will commence from July 1 whereas the intermediate first year classes will begin on July 15.

On Monday, the government of Telangana released the orders to cancel the intermediate second year exams and directed TSBIE to prepare pre-determined objective criteria for declaration of results and submit it for government approval. Meanwhile, TSBIE has instructed the lecturers of the government junior colleges to report to their duties this week. The board secretary informed that the online classes will be made available through T-SAT and Doordarshan.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button