Telangana intermediate results to be announced next week

Hyderabad: Secretary of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has said that Telangana intermediate results will be announced next week.

He also said that intermediate second year classes will commence from July 1 whereas the intermediate first year classes will begin on July 15.

On Monday, the government of Telangana released the orders to cancel the intermediate second year exams and directed TSBIE to prepare pre-determined objective criteria for declaration of results and submit it for government approval. Meanwhile, TSBIE has instructed the lecturers of the government junior colleges to report to their duties this week. The board secretary informed that the online classes will be made available through T-SAT and Doordarshan.