Telangana introduces 4-year B.Ed integrated course

Hyderabad: In keeping with the new National policy, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released notification for four-year Integrated Courses of B.Sc B.Ed and BA B.Ed for the Academic Year 2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TS Integrated 4-Year B.Ed course through online.

Now those candidates who have completed intermediate can also take admission for the Teachers training course.

The National Council for teachers education (NCTE) has given approval for BA B.Ed BSc B.Ed to be conducted by Shree Datta Brindavan Institute of Teachers Education, Narayanpet. This Institute is affiliated with Palamuru University.

Admission shall be given on the basis of intermediate. There are 100 seats for every course. A notification has been released for admission. Applications can be submitted between December 24 to 29.

According to the Edcet convener Prof Ramesh Babu, the seats will be allocated by January 2. The classes will start on January 10.

For details log on to the official website (click here).