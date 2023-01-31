Telangana invites start-ups to showcase innovation in E-mobility sector

Hyderabad: With an aim to accelerate innovation in areas of connected, autonomous, shared and electric mobility, the government of Telangana has invited Indian start-ups to showcase their scalable business ideas and innovative solutions for the C.A.S.E. Mobility Grand Start-up Challenge.

The participating start-ups will be submitting their innovative ideas to resolve key issues of the Indian E-mobility sector.

The grand finale of the challenge will be held on February 7, 2023, during the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, wherein the top seven start-ups will be pitching their ideas to the eminent jury comprised of Government representatives, industry veterans, start-up founders and academic thought leaders.

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, is an exclusive industry partner for this prestigious contest, which is being organised as a part of Hyderabad E-Mobility Week happening between February 5-11, 2023.

Talking about the contest, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt. of Telangana said, “Innovations in C.A.S.E. mobility will drive the automobile industry’s next revolution.

This grand challenge provides a unique platform for start-ups to interact with technology experts, get inputs from the thought leaders and plan their next phase of growth. I invite all the start-ups to Hyderabad to showcase their latest innovation and scalable business ideas for the sector.”

The winner of the C.A.S.E. mobility challenge will be awarded grants of up to Rs 10 lakhs, and the runners-up will be awarded grants of up to Rs 5 lakhs.

The winners will also get enrolled in T-Hub’s start-up incubation programs and receive mentorship from leading industry leaders. The winners of T-Aim’s AI Grand Challenge held in October 2022 will also be felicitated during the event.

More than 100+ start-ups across the country have expressed their interest to participate in the challenge. All the participating start-ups will be evaluated basis their originality, innovation and feasibility.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd. said, “It is a privilege for us to partner the Telangana Government for the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

Post establishing a Digital Innovation Centre in the UK last year, we are now setting up a 2nd innovation hub in Hyderabad, which will not only help us drive organisational efficiencies but also aid our journey towards the research and development of tyres for Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (CASE) Mobility.”



The jury comprises industry veterans such as Vikram Garga, Group Head – Marketing, Apollo Tyres, Sanjeev P, Head EV Micromobility, TVS Motor Company, Sascha Ricanek, Vice President, ZF Race Engineering, Harsha Bavirisetty, Co-founder & COO, Biliti Electric, Prof. Rajalakshmi P, Director, TiHan, IIT Hyderabad’s Innovation Hub along with eminent government representatives.

Maheswaran Calavai, Chief Digital and AI Officer, TVS Motor Company said, “C.A.S.E. Mobility is a significant initiative by the Government of Telangana to offer a platform to the start-up community, and TVS Motor takes pride in being part of this unique endeavour.

TVS Motor has always been at the forefront of driving innovation and green technologies in the industry and leads the way with its EV and connected vehicles in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment.”

“We have been investing in world-leading digital and AI platforms and aim to continue to scale new benchmarks in building cutting-edge digital capabilities. Being part of this innovation challenge lines up with our commitment, giving us an opportunity to witness the plethora of creative and unique ideas that these young entrepreneurs have to offer,” added Calavai.

Start-ups participating in the C.A.S.E. challenge will also showcase their products and technologies in the exclusive space for start-ups at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show, which will be held during 8th-10th February 2023. The Hyderabad E-Motor Show will also witness the launch of Pininfarina Battista, Citroen eC3 Car and EV vehicles by Quantum Energy, Urban Sphere and Gravton Motors.

For more information and to register for the challenge, please visit www.evhyderabad.in/case.

