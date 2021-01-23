Telangana IPS officer scales Mt. Kilimanjaro

Hyderabad, Jan 22 : Hyderabad’s Joint Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi has climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa and highest stand-alone mountain in the world.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) official reached the top of the mountain, 5,895 metres above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local time).

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar congratulated Joshi on achieving this feat.

Passionate about mountaineering, Joshi had scaled the Vinson Massif in Antarctica on January 16 last year. He had achieved the remarkable feat in minus 35 degrees temperature.

In August 2019, he had scaled 4,884-metre Puncak Jaya mountain in Papua Island, Indonesia. He became the second Indian to scale the snow-covered mountain.

Joshi had also led rescue teams on a couple of occasions. In 2013 when students from then undivided Andhra Pradesh were stranded in Uttarakhand floods, the IPS officer had led a rescue team and saved several students.

