Telangana IPS officer VK Singh submits resignation

Hyderabad: The director of Telangana State Police Academy, VK Singh has submitted his resignation to the Union Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his resignation TSPA director informed that , he joined the Indian Police Service in 1987 with lot of hopes to change the police system but the hopes were not fulfilled and he failed to achieve his ambitions.

In his resignation letter VK Singh told that Telangana government was also not much impressed his services. So he decided to do his part of serving people by staying outside the government rather than with the government. He requested the Government to fix his retirement date as October 2 on the bruthday of father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.