Telangana IPS officer’s Facebook account hacked

Nalgonda: Unknown fraudsters have hacked the fake Facebook of a IPS officer in Telangana. AV Ranganath, Superintendent of Police Nalgonda’s has been created by unknown cheaters.

The hackers tried to cheat those persons who were on the friend list of IPS officer, they started sending request by asking them to send money to a phone-pe number.

According to police officials in the IT cell, some miscreants created a fake account in the name of Ranganath and started sending friends requests to persons, they have also sent messages to them requesting to send money to the phone-pe account of his wife Anitha S.

Suspecting mischief a cop working in Hyderabad chatted with them and later informed to SP Nalgonda. The IT team has swung into action and registered a case and investigation is underway.