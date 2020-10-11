Telangana is worse than UP in atrocities against Dalits: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned the rise in atrocities against Dalits across the State and expressed his resolve to fight to get justice for the victims.



Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking to media persons after the Congress leaders had interaction with many Dalit victims from across Telangana state at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. The program was organized by TPCC SC Dept Chairman Preetam.



Family members of a farmer, Narasimha, from Gajwel constituency, who committed suicide, explained how TRS Government forcibly took away their land which drove Narasimha to suicide. Similarly, family members of Rajababu of Mallaram in Bhupalpally district, explained how Rajababu was brutally murdered by TRS leaders. Uttam Kumar Reddy also spoke to the father of a 13-year-old Dalit girl who was set ablaze after she resisted rape attempt. A total of eight Dalit families who were subjected to attrocities like attempt to rape, murder, abetment to suicide, grabbing of land or houses, etc., shared their grievances with the Congress leaders.



Reddy, along with other leaders, heard all the families and promised that the Congress party would fight to get justice for them. He also distributed Rs. 50,000 to each of those families which was donated by ex-MLA K. Lakshma Reddy. AICC Secretary A. Sampath Kumar, TPCC Vice President & ex-MP Dr. Mallu Ravi and other leaders were also present on the occasion.



Speaking to media persons later, Uttam alleged that Dalits were being subjected to discrimination, torture and other kind of atrocities. He said that the TRS Government was taking away the lands of poor Dalits and the community was being subjected to atrocities to the level there were being murdered by the ruling party leaders or being forced to commit suicide. Poor Dalits girls are being raped and the TRS Government is not taking any action to stop such incidents, he alleged.



Uttam promised that the Congress party would fight against the atrocities on Dalits and would not rest until all victim families get justice. He said that the Congress party would help the Dalits by providing them legal assistance besides extending help in education, jobs and other financial assistance. He reminded that KCR had promised to make a Dalit CM if voted to power. However, he himself grabbed the top position after coming to power in 2014. He did not even induct a single Dalit minister in his cabinet although the community constitutes more than 20% of total population. He said KCR has inducted several ministers from his own community into his cabinet and other top positions in the government. Instead of giving Dalits their due share in power, KCR is trying to deprive Dalits their Constitutional Right for a dignified life, he alleged.



The TPCC President said that Telangana has turned worse than Uttar Pradesh in terms of atrocities on Dalits. He warned CM KCR of dire consequences if his government continues to target the Dalit community.

Source: NSS