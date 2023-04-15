Telangana: Issues remain unsolved, Muslims fooled with iftar party

Hyderabad: Muslims in Telangana live in poverty and are happy with the Ramzan gifts given by the government and broke for the one-time meal served in the name of Iftar. After the formation of Telangana, the government has made this destiny for the Muslims of the state, while setting a record of not fulfilling the promises made to Muslims in the last nine years.

A plan was prepared to release the loans announced by the Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation under bank linked scheme so that the borrowers could start the business during the month of Ramzan and earn money during this business season, but now as the end of holy month is a few days away, none of the districts has processed of issuing loans by the Minority Finance Corporation.

With the chief minister’s decision to hold the iftar within just three days in advance, the entire missionary and political leaders actively publish, organize and distribute invitations for iftar within three days, but steps taken for the development of minorities, especially Muslim youth, and making them economically stable are not possible for months or even years.

In the name of distribution of Ramzan Gifts, employees serving in all institutions of minority welfare department can be engaged and distribute gifts within a week, but various excuses are made to deprive the minorities of the state from the benefits they get under the schemes of their right and complain about the absence and non-implementation of the budget.

In case of issuance of the budget of integrated loans from the bank, the full amount has to be distributed to the public and it is fully accounted for, but the audit of Ramzan gifts and Iftar is somewhat difficult, so perhaps the money spent in these heads is released on time.