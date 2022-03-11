Telangana IT minister KTR sets up IT companies in Uppal

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao, addressed a crowd on Friday in Uppal after inaugurating multiple new projects through the morning. He inaugurated a modern crematorium called Vaikutadhaman, a theme park at Uppal junction, and laid the foundation stone for a sewage treatment plant and for flyover works.

KTR said that they would bring many new projects to Uppal.

“We brought Shilparamam to Uppal, all the way from Madhapur. Along with 22 basti hospitals in Uppal, a new super-specialty hospital called The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences would soon be constructed in L.B Nagar. We’ve also built 70,000 houses that will be allocated after the assembly meetings.”

He said that by expanding Genpact in Uppal, 15,000 new jobs will be available in the company and that IT companies are heading to Uppal, Cherlapally, and Nacharam areas because of the GRID and Look east policies.

“I tell IT companies that they don’t need to set themselves up in expensive places like Kondapur, Madhapur or Gachibowli, and that they can come to the Uppal area instead,” he stated.