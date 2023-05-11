Telangana: Jagtial SI suspended for attacking Muslim woman

Hyderabad: Jagtial Sub-inspector Anil Kumar, who allegedly attacked a Muslim woman following a row over sharing a seat in a TSRTC bus in the district was suspended on Thursday.

Based on the enquiry report, Multi Zone-I IG Chandrashekhar Reddy issued orders placing him under suspension.

On Tuesday, Shaik Farha, a resident of Jagital town was travelling in a bus when she had an argument with a woman over sharing a seat. The woman, who was later identified as the wife of Anil Kumar worked as a sub-inspector at Jagital Rural Police Station.

Anil a SI of Police of Jagtial Rural ps, #Telangana Police allegedly misbehaved, abused, slapped and kicked a girl, in a RTC bus, travelling from Siddipet to #Jagtial.

After protest, the @shojagtialtown lodged FIR against him and the @SpJagtial attached him to District HQ. pic.twitter.com/FMPQMQphGH — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 10, 2023

The SI’s wife informed him about the incident over the phone, and when the bus reached Jagtial, the sub-inspector stopped the bus and got into it along with a constable. He allegedly had an argument with Farha and snatched the mobile phone using which she was recording the conversation. He also slapped the girl and later took her out of the bus and again assaulted her in public view.

Farha then lodged a complaint with the Jagtial town police, based on which the police registered a case against Anil Kumar, his wife, and a constable.

Besides staging protests across the district on Wednesday, she also met SP A Bhaskar demanding action against the SI.