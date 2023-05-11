Telangana: Jagtial SI suspended for attacking Muslim woman

Besides staging protests across the district on Wednesday,women the also met SP A Bhaskar demanding action against the SI.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 7:19 pm IST
Telangana: Jagtial SI suspended for attacking Muslim woman
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: Jagtial Sub-inspector Anil Kumar, who allegedly attacked a Muslim woman following a row over sharing a seat in a TSRTC bus in the district was suspended on Thursday.

Based on the enquiry report, Multi Zone-I IG Chandrashekhar Reddy issued orders placing him under suspension.

On Tuesday, Shaik Farha, a resident of Jagital town was travelling in a bus when she had an argument with a woman over sharing a seat. The woman, who was later identified as the wife of Anil Kumar worked as a sub-inspector at Jagital Rural Police Station.

MS Education Academy

The SI’s wife informed him about the incident over the phone, and when the bus reached Jagtial, the sub-inspector stopped the bus and got into it along with a constable. He allegedly had an argument with Farha and snatched the mobile phone using which she was recording the conversation. He also slapped the girl and later took her out of the bus and again assaulted her in public view.

Farha then lodged a complaint with the Jagtial town police, based on which the police registered a case against Anil Kumar, his wife, and a constable.

Besides staging protests across the district on Wednesday, she also met SP A Bhaskar demanding action against the SI.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th May 2023 7:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button