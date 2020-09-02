Telangana jails department created record in goods manufacturing

By SM Bilal Published: 2nd September 2020 10:33 pm IST

Hyderabad: The jails department of the state has created a record in the manufacturing of various kinds of goods. The inmates of the different jails of the state have become number one in the state in the goods manufacturing. The department has earned ₹600 crore from the sale of the goods made by them during the year 2019.

The jails department has stood number one in the entire country by earning record amount of income . It is followed by Tamil Nadu state which has earned ₹73 crore and Maharashtra state which has earned just ₹29 crore. These statistics have come to fore in a report prepared by National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB).

The report has revealed that 73 percent of the total produce are coming from the Telangana state.

The products being manufactured by the convicts of the state have great demand in the market. They are currently manufacturing sanitizers and face masks during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic times.

The officials of several government departments like railways and municipalities are buying the products from the jails department. The convicts are manufacturing blankets, entrance gates, furniture tables and chairs soaps and phenyl on a par with private corporate companies.

