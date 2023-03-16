Telangana: JCOs, ORs, Agniveers CEE application date extended to Mar

Hyderabad: The last date for applications for the posts of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO), Other Ranks (ORs) and Agniveers has been from March 15 to March 20.

Army Recruiting Office Secunderabad on Thursday announced the extension of the application date by 5 days, for recruitment into the Indian Army for 2023 to 2024.

The CEE will be conducted online. Shortlisted candidates will be called to undergo physical fitness and physical measurement tests. Selected candidates will undergo medical tests based on Online CEE results and physical test marks at about the same time.

Candidates can log in to the Indian Army’s official website to register themselves. The online registration is now open until March 20. Registration can be done using an Aadhar Card or a class 10th certificate.

“The process is completely automated with minimal human intervention. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to touts as they cannot help them in any way. The recruitment into the Indian Army remains completely unbiased, impartial and merit-based,” said Colonel Keats K Das, Director of Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office Secunderabad

“As part of continued automation, the Join Indian Army website has now been linked with Digilocker for greater transparency,” the senior Army officer told the media.

The Online CEE is being conducted at 176 locations across India. Hyderabad, Adilabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar are the four centres allotted for Telangana

Registration will be considered complete only after a roll number is generated, which will be used at all stages of recruitment.

For more information, candidates can refer to a video called How to Apply available on the Join Indian Army website and on YouTube.

Once registration is over, candidates need to apply for the Online CEE.

Admit cards would be available on the Join Indian Army website 10-14 days prior to the commencement of the examination.