Telangana: Jio True 5G services now available in Warangal, Karimnagar

93 cities across India now have Jio’s True 5G services.

Published: 11th January 2023 1:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its Jio True 5G services in Warangal and Karimnagar. It became the first and only operator to launch 5G services in these cities.

Jio users can enjoy their Jio Welcome Offer, which provides unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speed.

The company has also launched Jio’s True 5G services across four states: Assam (Guwahati), Karnataka (Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, and Belgaum), Kerala (Chertala), and Maharashtra (Solapur).

The press note said 93 cities across India now have Jio’s True 5G services.

