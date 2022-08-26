Telangana JLM recruitment cancelled, evidence of cheating found

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) suspended the recruitment notice for 1,000 Junior Lineman (JLM) positions after the police discovered evidence of cheating during the July 16 written exam.

Hyderabad and Rachakonda police investigated the allegations of malpractice and discovered that at least 181 candidates—in addition to Telangana power utility company employees—were involved. The police discovered that the staff gave specific candidates the answers in exchange for hefty sums of money.

Police stated that although the names of 181 candidates have been made public, it is still possible that additional candidates were part of this organized wrongdoing.

All of the applicants and employees of the power company who were involved have already been detained. The electricity staff members were also put on leave.

Some candidates requested the exam be cancelled through management submissions and dharnas outside the TSSPDCL office once word of the malpractice circulated.

According to G Raghuma Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of TSSPDCL, another recruitment announcement for the aforementioned position will be made in due course.