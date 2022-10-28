Telangana: JNAFAU-affiliated temple sculpting program to commence in Nov

The program is a three years degree course in Traditional, Sculpture, and Temple Architecture.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Edited by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 28th October 2022 3:46 pm IST
YTDA sculptor's institute to open this month
Yadadri Temple- Twitter

Hyderabad: Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) announced the opening of a sculptor’s institute, in Yadadgirigutta, in pursuance of the decision of the Executive Committee on Thursday.

The institute is affiliated with the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad. It offers three years degree course in Traditional, Sculpture, and Temple Architecture said a press note.

Also Read
Telangana: ECI issues instructions ahead of Munugode bypoll

The institute is on par with similar institutes at TTD, Tirupati, and Mahabalipuram.

MS Education Academy

The classes will commence on November 21.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button