Telangana: JNAFAU-affiliated temple sculpting program to commence in Nov

Hyderabad: Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) announced the opening of a sculptor’s institute, in Yadadgirigutta, in pursuance of the decision of the Executive Committee on Thursday.

The institute is affiliated with the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad. It offers three years degree course in Traditional, Sculpture, and Temple Architecture said a press note.

Also Read Telangana: ECI issues instructions ahead of Munugode bypoll

The institute is on par with similar institutes at TTD, Tirupati, and Mahabalipuram.

The classes will commence on November 21.