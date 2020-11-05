Telangana: Junior college principal caught taking bribe in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: A principal of a junior college in the Mahabubnagar district’s Balanagar here has been arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, according to the Telangana government.

The Government of Telangana issued a press note stating, “On November 4, G. Vijaya Mohan, Principal, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College, Balanagar Mahabubnagar district was trapped at his residential quarter when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, Katta Venkateshwarlu, resident of Balanagar, Mahabubnagar district for a favour i.e., not to harass the complainant by sending adverse reports against him to higher officials and to see that the complainant gets his salary without any obstruction.”

“The trap amount of Rs 5,000 was recovered from Ammapalli Sai Baba, the cook at Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College. His fingers of both hands yielded positive results in the chemical test. The AO performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage,” the press note stated. The case is under investigation.

Source: ANI