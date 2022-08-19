Telangana: Junior colleges warned against withholding students’ certificates

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Friday warned junior colleges against witholding the certificates of students graduating junior colleges, in any case.

“It is a responsibility of the principal to issue all certificate related to the students while leaving the Junior College,” read the statement issued by the board.

This comes following an incident of an attempted suicide at Narayana Junior College in Amberpet.

An accidental fire broke out after a student youth wing leader threatened to set himself up on fire if the management denied to release the certificates of students.

The student had doused himself in inflammable liquid which led to an accidental fire a causing injuries to himself, the principle and another college official.

Several reports of colleges withholding certificates of students with long unpaid dues and of those that may have discontinued the courses, at the time of graduation have also surfaced.

The statement also directed District Officers to inspect all private junior colleges to ensure that the managements do not withhold the certificates of any student for any reason whatsoever.

Any complaint in the same regard can be lodged with the concerned DIEO or the TSBIE.

The board has also want of stringent action against the managements of colleges that are found in violation of prescribed rules, regulations and guidelines of TSBIE.