Telangana: Junior doctors call off decision to boycott duties

Hyderabad: Junior doctors in hospitals across the city and various districts have called off their decision to boycott medical duties following successful talks with Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday.

Representatives of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) had threatened to boycott duties from Friday demanding the revocation of Government Order (GO) 155. The GO stated that 20 percent of clinical seats and 30 percent of non-clinical seats were reserved for in-service doctors in NEET PG for the academic year 2021-22.

Following the notice, the members of TJUDA had decided to boycott all their medical duties from today in protest of reservation for in-service government doctors in the PG medical and diploma seats.

The TJUDA leaders informed that the Health Minister has assured that the percentage of quota seats for in-service government doctors will not be increased and regular recruitment of doctors will be taken up. The decision was taken on a balanced basis for both the in-service candidates and MBBS completed students.

“The TJUDA is calling off the protest and intention to boycott duties, after receiving assurances from the Health Minister,” the representatives of TJUDA said.