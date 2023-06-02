Telangana: Kakatiya Univ, T-SAT to telecast lessons for UG, PG students

Hyderabad: T-SAT, an initiative of the Telangana government to broadcast quality education content through satellite communication announced its foray into universities on Thursday.

T-SAT inked an MoU with Kakatiya University after successfully broadcasting quality content in the field of school education.

The CEO of Softnet (Society for Telangana State Network), R Shailesh Reddy said that the MoU entails allotting air time on the T-SAT satellite channel to Kakatiya University on its T-SAT Nipuna channel on a trial basis for a period of one year.

With the new collaboration, the varsity will utilize the services of T-SAT to telecast syllabus-based video lessons in various UG/PG courses in T-SAT Nipuna.

Kakatiya University will also telecast recorded discussions on current topics in various subjects, documentaries, enrichment programs etc on Kakatiya TV channel/T-SAT Nipuna for purely educational purposes.

The Centre is providing 8 channels to T-SAT from December 2023, out of which one channel will be allocated to Kakatiya University where educational content by the varsity will be broadcasted without any commercials.

Currently, a total of 1,00,385 Under Graduates and 16,190 PG students are pursuing various courses in nearly 473 educational institutions that are affiliated with Kakatiya University.

“In future, the SoFTNET will also enter into MoU with Osmania University to broadcast its content to nearly 4 lakh Indian and international students from 720 educational institutions,” said Shailesh Reddy.