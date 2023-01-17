Telangana: Kanti Velugu eye screening camps to be inaugurated on Wed

Hyderabad: 15000 staffers have been deployed at eye screening centres for the Kanti Velugu program that will formally be launched by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday in Khammam.

The programme will be conducted in all centres across the state the next day by public representatives at different levels.

the staffers have been positioned for screening tests and the required machines and spectacles have already been installed in the camp.

The newly appointed chief secretary A. Shanti Kumari, alongside Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and other senior officials, on Monday conducted a video conference with distinct officials to inspect arrangements for the hassle-free movement of the Kanti Velugu programme.

In the year 2018, the government showed tremendous efforts towards phase one of Kanti Velugu and this time it should exceed the previous record.

She said that the government is putting its utmost efforts to make this programme a successful one and district collectors should collectively take an active inspection of the program to ensure the elimination of hindrances.

She stated that necessary steps should be taken to reduce the waiting time for people in order to avail quality service.

Health minister T Harish Rao joined the conference from Khammam and gave out instructions for the smooth functioning of the program. The collectors must ensure that medical teams reach the selected centres at least 15 minutes prior scheduled time.

The DGP stressed the need for effective coordination between health and police departments to reduce crowing at the camp and hassle-free functioning.