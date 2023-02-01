Telangana: Kanti Velugu screening conducted for over 2L people

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s flagship Kanti Velugu scheme intended to deal with “avoidable blindness in the state” has so far screened over two lakh people.

Of the 2, 03, 008 people, 95,677 were males while 1,06,997 were females and 51 of the screened individuals were transgenders.

Telangana state officials have handed over 36,876 reading glasses in 979 gram panchayats in Telangana as of February 1st.

The state government took up universal eye screening by covering the entire population of the state under the name “Kanti Velugu”. The programme was launched on January 18, 2023 and aims to conduct eye screening and vision test for all citizens of the state as well as providing spectacles free of cost and providing medicines for common eye ailments.

Kanti Velugu also aims to educate people on prevention of serious disabling eye diseases.