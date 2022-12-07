Telangana: Karimnagar Medical College to begin this academic year, says minister Gangula

Hyderabad: The Minister of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamalakar, said that the Karimnagar Medical College would begin operations during this academic year (2023-2024), with a 100-student MBBS intake.

The Minister and Director of Medical Education, Ramesh Reddy, visited the site designated for the medical college in the seed processing facility near Kothapalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed attendees that the government allocated 25 acres of land for the medical college in the Kothapalli seed processing unit. Initially, classes would be run in temporary rooms and later shift to permanent buildings after the completion of construction.

A 500-bed hospital was also made available in Karimnagar town recently.