Telangana: Karimnagar to have four integrated markets

Hyderabad: Minister of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamalakar, promised that the four integrated markets being built in Karimnagar town will be open to the public within three months.

On Tuesday, the minister observed the continuing construction of the Ramnagar integrated market. Enquiring about the status of works, he asked municipal authorities to finish four marketplaces in the following three months.

Addressing the occasion, Kamalakar stated that four integrated markets were being built in various parts of town at a cost of Rs 40 crore for the benefit of the people. Each market is worth Rs ten crore.

Besides reducing traffic concerns, various sorts of markets including veg and non-veg, fruit, and flower markets will be offered in one area in integrated markets.

Apart from a large parking lot, drinking water and other amenities would be built.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, head of the market committee Reddaveni Madhu, and others were present. Subsequently, Kamalakar convened a review conference with officials from several agencies to discuss the status of the town’s numerous development projects.